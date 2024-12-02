HBCU volleyball champion to face top seed in NCAA Tournament

The Florida A&M (FAMU) Lady Rattlers, fresh off their third SWAC volleyball championship in four years in the league, were selected to travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. FAMU, coming in at 27-6 and a perfect 16-0 in conference play, swept three games in the SWAC Championship en route to receiving the HBCU conference’s automatic bid for the championship tournament.

The Lady Rattlers gathered in the FAMU Senate chambers to watch the NCAA Selection Show and were featured on a live feed of the show.

In several past years, the Lady Rattlers had participated in first round tournament in Gainesville, at the University of Florida. With the Gators nor Miami Hurricanes being ranked high enough to host, the Rattlers were forced to travel cross country.

“We knew we would hit one of the top seeds and none of the teams in the south were selected to host and ironically, FSU (Florida State) and us are going to the same regional,” said FAMU head volleyball coach Gokhan Yilmas. “We’re excited to play, that’s why we play the season. We want to be in the NCAA Tournament and it’s going to be a fun match.”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers tout one of the best volleyball programs, facilities and fanbases in the entire country. The Rattlers and Cornhuskers have only faced once, with the arguably FAMU’s best volleyball team ever defeating the Cornhuskers 3-1 in a historic victory for the HBCU. At the time, 20 years ago, Nebraska was the No.2 ranked team in the country and the game was in front of a sellout crowd of over 4,100 fans.

FAMU All-SWAC outside hitter Brooke Lynn Watts is excited to be returning to the NCAA tournament for her second time. “We’re all super excited. This is my second tournament. I don’t think anybody on the team has been to Nebraska, so the atmosphere is going to be great. It’s going to be really loud and something we’ll have to adjust to early. But, I think we’re ready for it and this team is really fun to play with,” Watts said.

Senior middle hitter Isis Williams is appearing in her third NCAA Regional. “I think the kind of team we have with a big senior class..they will be leaning on us. I’m super, super excited to see al the people are that are going to be there and the overall vibe of the place is going to be amazing,” Williams concluded.

The HBCU champion Rattlers will face Nebraska on Friday at approximately 8:00 PM EST.

NCAA Selection photos

NCAA TOURNAMENT FIRST AND SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE



First Round – Friday, Dec. 6

4:30 p.m. – Miami vs. South Dakota State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.* – Nebraska vs. Florida A&M (ESPN+)

*or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 4:30 p.m. match, but no sooner than 7 p.m.



Second Round – Saturday, Dec. 7

7 p.m. – First Round Winners (ESPN+)