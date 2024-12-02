HBCU league could be landing spot for Valdosta State

Valdosta State University football just ended the SIAC football on Saturday by knocking off the HBCU league’s champion, Miles College.



Multiple sources indicate that VSU is considering joining a new league — and that the SIAC might be the landing spot.



The Gulf South Conference, considered the premier NCAA Division II football league for many years, will see three of its football members leave for another conference in July. Erskin College, Chowan University and North Greenville University are all joining the Conference Carolinas. A fourth school, Mississippi College, is getting out of the football business altogether.



HBCU Gameday has reached out to the Valdosta State University athletics department and is awaiting comment.

SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman, meanwhile, spoke with HBCU Gameday regarding the league’s attractiveness to potential institutions in general.

“The brand is growing and for any institutions that are interested in the SIAC, it should be the right fit for our mission and our vision,” Holloman said. “We pride ourselves on being diligent with any inquiries we get. We haven’t received any inquiries. I personally haven’t made any overtures.”



Holloman said it makes sense that institutions in the league’s footprint would have an interest. The league currently has a total of 15 institutions — with a mix of public and private universities and a predominately white institution (Spring Hill College).

“The SIAC believes that it is a special and strong brand,” Holloman said. “We would not be surprised that people are interested in us. But we’ll be thoughtful and go through an operation that is driven by the council of presidents.”



Valdosta State football is set to take on an HBCU from the CIAA, Virginia Union, in the third round of the D2 Football playoffs.