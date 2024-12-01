HBCU WBB squad beats SEC team with OT buzzer beater

ATHENS, Ga. – T yra Kennedy’ s running jumper in the lane beat the overtime buzzer as the HBCU women’s basketball team at Hampton University rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat SEC opponent Georgia 76-74 in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The win for Hampton (2-4) snaps a four-game losing streak and is the first win over a Power Four opponent since defeating Alabama of the SEC 64-61 on November 9, 2019, at Alabama.

“I tried to get them to play the game in four-minute blocks and they did a good job at that. I told them Georgia was going to make a run, and they did, hats off to them,” said Hampton Head Coach Tamisha Augustin. “We wanted to give them a lot of different looks and some of which had not been scouted just yet. Some things I just drew up in the dirt and they said, ‘We got it’ and went with it. It made a huge difference in what their approach was in the game today.”

Hampton forced overtime outscoring Georgia (5-4) 22-8 in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 70 on an Amyah Reaves 3-pointer from the corner with 4.9 seconds left. The Bulldogs could not pull a shot at the end and the HBCU vs SEC game went into overtime.

“That’s the biggest shot of her career,” said Augustin. “Sometimes it takes some time for that confidence, and she let it fly at the right time.”

In the overtime, Jenae Dublin put her HBCU on top with a foul line jumper at the 3:36 mark 72-70. Roxane Makolo put the Bulldogs back on top with a driving layup at 3:12 and a free throw 20 seconds later to lead 73-72 with 2:52 on the clock.

Amiya Evans pushed the lead to 74-72 for Georgia with a free throw with 52 seconds, but Dublin answered with a layup off a Le’Asia Foreman feed to even the game with 32 seconds on the clock.

Asia Avinger missed a jumper that was snared by Foreman with five seconds left. Foreman found Kennedy on a breakaway and her jumper from inside the lane beat the buzzer.

“Tyra heard my voice, she’s been really good about that,” said Augustin. “That band was yelling, it was loud, and my voice was getting drowned out. She heard me saying let it fly. I told them, ‘Make or miss I am going to ride with you, but if you hear me, let it fly.”’

Georgia scored the first points of the fourth quarter to take their largest lead of the game at 64-48 on a jumper by Asia Avinger 23 seconds into the frame. The HBCU squad methodically worked their way back into the contest and trailed 67-66 with 99 seconds left after Jasha Clinton went 1-for-2 from the line.

Fatima Diakhate put Georgia up 69-66 on a layup with 54 seconds left and Avinger went 1-of-2 from the line with 29 seconds remaining to lead 70-66. Clinton was 1-for-2 from the line, but Hampton forced an offensive foul from Amiya Evans with 23 seconds for one last chance.

Kennedy missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds, but Foreman gathered the rebound. She fed Kennedy who found Reaves in the corner and the senior drained the triple to force OT at 70. Hampton was led by Clinton with season-highs of 20 points and five steals, while Dublin added 15 points and a team-best six rebounds. Reaves rounded out the double-figure crew with 12 points and four assists.

As a team, Hampton hit a season-best 29-of-60 from the floor (48.3%), 7-of-15 from the 3-point line (46.7%), and was 11-of-14 from the foul line (78.6%). The HBCU by the Bay forced the SEC squad into a season-high 32 turnovers and converted those into 32 points. The bench outscored Georgia’s bench 28-23.

“They were due for this game. They really had buy-in, and they are starting to understand how hard and detailed you have to be at getting things done,” Augustin said. “Forcing 32 turnovers is a great defensive effort. We knew they were going to hurt us on the boards, and we had some big shots from different players. We were all connected as a unit today and I am glad they are able to experience this feeling.”

The Hampton Lady Pirates are now off until December 12 when they host East Carolina at 11 a.m.