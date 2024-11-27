James Houston, former Jackson State star, finds new NFL home

Former Jackson State and Detroit Lions star defensive end James Houston has found a new home in the NFL. The Lions cut the three-year veteran on Tuesday but he did not make it through waivers. According to the NFL transaction wire, Houston was claimed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and is now set to join their 53-man roster.

The Lions waived Houston midway through his third season with the team. Detroit selected Houston out of Jackson State in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston started the season on the practice squad before becoming a starter midway through the year and having an impactful season. In seven game appearances, Houston picked up eight sacks.

Houston dealt with a fractured ankle in his second season and was never able to return to the same form for the Lions.

“It just didn’t. We had James up for a number of games, came back off of injury, got back, and it just never quite worked out,” Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said.

Houston had 13 pressures and just one sack in 2024 with the Lions.

Earlier this season Detroit acquired Za’Darius Smith, a defensive end, from Cleveland, a move that made Houston expendable.

In his lone season at Jackson State in 2021, James Houston racked up 52 solo tackles, 24.5 tackles-for-loss , 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recovers, and two defensive touchdowns. He ranked first in the SWAC in forced fumbles and second in tackles-for-loss. The Florida native began his collegiate career at the University of Florida before transferring to Jackson State for his final year of eligibility.