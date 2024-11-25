HBCU Football: CIAA football grades 2024

The 2024 football season in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) thrilled fans with a showcase of talent. This talent came from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The season featured standout performances. Records were broken. There were unexpected twists. It highlighted the strength and competitiveness of HBCU football programs within the CIAA. Here’s a comprehensive team-by-team evaluation, incorporating key statistics, notable games, and standout players.

Virginia Union University (Grade: A+)

Preseason Rank: 2nd

2nd Final Standing: 1st (6-0 conference, 7-3 overall)

1st (6-0 conference, 7-3 overall) Offensive Ranking: 1st in Total Offense (479.4 yards/game, 61 TDs)

1st in Total Offense (479.4 yards/game, 61 TDs) Defensive Ranking: 4th in Total Defense (295.2 yards/game, 22 TDs allowed)

Highlights:

Jada Byers , the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year , dominated the field, amassing 1,497 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He set school records with 5,311 career rushing yards and 70 touchdowns. This includes a single-game record of 324 yards and six touchdowns against Bowie State.

, the , dominated the field, amassing 1,497 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He set school records with 5,311 career rushing yards and 70 touchdowns. This includes a single-game record of 324 yards and six touchdowns against Bowie State. Virginia Union clinched the CIAA Championship , defeating Virginia State in a decisive victory.

, defeating Virginia State in a decisive victory. The Panthers secured a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs , representing HBCUs on the national stage.

, representing HBCUs on the national stage. VUU’s loss to Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), did not count as conference defeats due to CIAA scheduling rules impacted by St. Augustine’s absence from football this year.

Summary: Virginia Union showcased exceptional prowess on both offense and defense, leading the CIAA. This reinforced its status as a powerhouse among HBCU football programs.

Johnson C. Smith started the season hot but ended ice cold.

Johnson C. Smith University (Grade: A)

Preseason Rank: 4th

4th Final Standing: 2nd (5-1 conference, 8-2 overall)

2nd (5-1 conference, 8-2 overall) Offensive Ranking: 3rd in Total Offense (378.4 yards/game, 32 TDs)

3rd in Total Offense (378.4 yards/game, 32 TDs) Defensive Ranking: 1st in Total Defense (246.2 yards/game, 17 TDs allowed)

Highlights:

Head Coach Maurice Flowers was named CIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Golden Bulls to an impressive season.

was named after leading the Golden Bulls to an impressive season. Benari Black , the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year , led a stout defense with 113 tackles. He spearheaded the top-ranked defense in the conference.

, the , led a stout defense with 113 tackles. He spearheaded the top-ranked defense in the conference. JCSU achieved significant victories over Tuskegee and Morehouse from the SIAC, and delivered Virginia Union their only on-field CIAA loss.

Despite their strong performance, they suffered a crucial conference loss to Fayetteville State.

Summary: JCSU exceeded preseason expectations. They solidified their reputation within the CIAA and HBCU football. The team combined a formidable defense with strategic coaching. This made them one of the season’s standout teams.

Virginia State University (Grade: B)

Preseason Rank: 1st

1st Final Standing: 3rd (6-0 conference, 7-4 overall)

3rd (6-0 conference, 7-4 overall) Offensive Ranking: 2nd in Total Offense (385.7 yards/game, 43 TDs)

2nd in Total Offense (385.7 yards/game, 43 TDs) Defensive Ranking: 2nd in Total Defense (283.5 yards/game, 19 TDs allowed)

Highlights:

The Trojans secured a notable win against Benedict from the SIAC.

Bruno Onwuazor earned CIAA Lineman of the Year , contributing to an offense that averaged 6.3 yards per play.

earned , contributing to an offense that averaged 6.3 yards per play. Defensive Rookie of the Year , Marquis Edmond , bolstered an already strong defense.

, , bolstered an already strong defense. Virginia State’s only victory over a team with a winning record was against Benedict, limiting their impact against top-tier opponents.

Summary: Virginia State showed statistical strength. However, they fell short in securing wins against leading teams within the CIAA. This impacted their overall grade. This happened despite their perfect conference record adjusted by CIAA rules.

