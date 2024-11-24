HBCU parts ways with former NFL star

The first Division I HBCU football coaching search of the season is officially underway at Prairie View A&M as a former NFL defensive back’s time has run out.



Bubba McDowell has parted ways with Prairie View A&M, relieving him of his head coaching duties after three years at the helm. The news was first reported by Football Scoop and later confirmed by the school.

PVAMU athletic director Anton Goff thanked McDowell for his leadership and mentoring of the university’s student-athletes over the past three seasons in the statement.

Bubba McDowell was an NFL star before going on to coach in the HBCU ranks.





“Coach McDowell’s commitment to helping our student-athletes succeed in life both personally and professionally is admirable and a true reflection of his character.”



McDowell went 17-17 in his three seasons, including a SWAC West title during the 2023 season. PVAMU went 5-7 during the 2014 season — its worst record under McDowell.



The former University of Miami star and later NFL Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers was a long-time assistant at the Texas-based HBCU prior to taking over following the departure of Eric Dooley to take over Southern University.

The University’s priority will be identifying a head coach who has the vision and leadership skills to move the program into the upper echelon of SWAC and FCS football, according to its statement.