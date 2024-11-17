Miles College wins SIAC, awaits DII playoff seeding

For the first time since 2019, Miles College sits atop the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) football universe.

The Golden Bears finished a perfect romp through the conference schedule with a 53-25 win over Clark Atlanta in the 2024 SIAC Championship Game on Saturday at Sloan-Alumni Stadium. In the process, Miles College (9-2) won its fifth SIAC title during the Division II era (since 1987) in a game that the team never trailed. It was the ninth consecutive win for the Golden Bears, which ties the school record for wins in a single season and sets the school mark for consecutive victories in a single campaign.

The win also – most assuredly – clinches a trip to the NCAA Division II Football Championship tournament, with the bracket set for release on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Golden Bears may – for the first time – get a chance to host a playoff game in its third appearance in the national tournament.

It did not take Miles long to grab control of the contest. On Clark Atlanta’s first possession, Keith Green blasted quarterback David Wright for his league-leading third forced fumble. The ball popped into the air and linebacker William Hardy grabbed it and raced 48 yards for a touchdown which gave Miles a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. After forcing a three-and-out, Miles went right down the field – all of it on the ground, save one penalty – and finished a 60-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jonero Scott, his fourth on the season, for a 14-0 advantage with just more than a minute left in the opening period.

Miles College continued to pile on before closing the first quarter, with more help from the Panthers. After forcing another three-and-out, a high snap on the punt sent the ball hurtling into the end zone. To keep from Miles pouncing on the loose pigskin for another touchdown, CAU punter Leonardo Cabrera kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety and the Golden Bears would go into the second quarter with a 16-0 lead.

After getting the ball on the free kick, Miles went right back on the offensive. Aided by a big 45-yard pass from Kamren Ivory to Franck Pierre, the Golden Bears increased their lead to 23-0 when Javonta Leatherwood powered in from three yards out less than three minutes into the second quarter.

Clark Atlanta was able to get some momentum and fought its way back into the contest with touchdowns on consecutive drives. But down nine with the ball, CAU was stymied by the Miles defense on its two ensuing drives. First, JaMichael Rogers forced the issue on an incomplete pass on fourth down inside the Miles 30 to thwart the first drive. Then, Lashon Young picked off Wright in the end zone – his NCAA-leading eighth on the season. His big return gave Miles some breathing room and the offense took advantage.

A short completion to Jaih Andrews was followed by two big ones to Keidarris Griffin (44 and 14 yards). But the biggest pass was the shortest, a 2-yard toss to Leatherwood. His first receiving grab of the season sent Miles into the break with a 29-14 lead in the SIAC championship game.

The second half saw Miles College continue to shred CAU on both sides of the ball. Jeremiah Hudson-Davis has interceptions on the Panthers’ first two drives of the half. After the first pick, Scott found his way into the end zone for the second time – a 6-yard jaunt – before Roderick Smith booted one in from 30 yards to increase the lead to 39-14.

The Golden Bears’ defense continued to obliterate the Panthers. Josh Ruff got his first career interception on the ensuing drive, then Miles got a fourth-and-1 stop at the Miles 2-yard line. CAU would get a safety on a blocked punt and a touchdown to open the fourth quarter to draw to within 39-23. But a big Jamari Riley 31-yard run set Leatherwood up for a 4-yard scoring run – his 11the rushing touchdown and 12th overall on the season – to give Miles more cushion.

On the ensuing kickoff, John Robinson forced a fumble that Tifton Dobbs recovered and returned to the CAU 12. Two plays later, Derrick Davis rumbled in from nine yards out for a 53-23 lead with 6:51 left. The celebrations really began to ramp up on the Miles sidelines.

But the defense continued it’s assault on the Panthers, who had replaced Wright – who was forced from the game on multiple occasions after taking brutal, legal hits from the Miles pass rush – with Heath Williams, Jr. Two interceptions by Cam Williams gave him three on the season and gave Miles six for the game and eight total turnovers forced. As the clock rolled to zero, the celebration began in full force as the Golden Bears shared hugs and handshakes before taking possession of the SIAC championship trophy.