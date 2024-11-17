Jackson State clinches division title before postgame brawl

Jackson State football secured a gritty 16-10 victory over Alabama State on Saturday at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, clinching its third SWAC East title in four seasons. The win pushes Jackson State’s record to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play, ensuring the team a spot in the SWAC Championship Game, where it will host SWAC West Champion Southern University on December 7. The winner of that matchup will advance to face MEAC champion South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

JSU leaned on a strong defensive effort and timely plays to hold off a determined Alabama State team. Quarterback Jacobian Morgan was instrumental in the win, throwing two touchdown passes, including a 44-yard strike to Ja’Naylon Dupree in the third quarter that proved to be the game-winner. The Jackson State defense, led by Robert McDaniel’s 14 tackles, added a critical safety late in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Alabama State running back Daquon Kincey had a standout performance, rushing for 144 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter that briefly narrowed the deficit. However, the Hornets’ offensive struggles in the passing game, managing only four yards through the air, allowed the Tiger defense to control the tempo.

The game, however, was marred by an extended altercation between players from both teams following the final whistle, which gained national attention. In a statement, Alabama State University expressed its disappointment, emphasizing that the behavior did not reflect its values or traditions. The university is conducting an investigation and promised disciplinary action. Jackson State football declined to comment on the incident.

Saturday’s win continues Jackson State football’s dominance in the SWAC East, a streak interrupted only once in the last four seasons. With home-field advantage in the championship game, the Tigers will aim to reclaim their spot atop the SWAC and book their ticket to Atlanta for a clash with South Carolina State.

The anticipated rematch with Southern University on December 7 adds another chapter to their storied rivalry, with championship hopes and Celebration Bowl implications on the line.