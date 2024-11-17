Tennessee State football keeps FCS playoff hopes alive

Tennessee State (8-3, 5-2) got its most wins in a single season in more than a decade Saturday and the Tigers are still in play for a Big South/Ohio Valley Conference championship and potentially a berth in the FCS playoffs. Eddie George and the Tigers took care of business at Gardner-Webb 23-20 in a Saturday road game.

The last time Tennessee State won at least eight games in a season was in 2013, a 10-4 season that included a win in the playoffs.

How it Happened

TSU came out firing in the first quarter, with Ellis connecting on a 23-yard touchdown pass to CJ Evans for the opening score. After forcing a quick three-and-out from Gardner-Webb, the Tigers orchestrated a 12-play, 82-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ellis to Bryant Williams. A blocked PAT returned 98 yards by Gardner-Webb’s Miles Richardson provided the home team with a rare defensive score, making it 13-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Defense Holds Steady

Gardner-Webb responded in the second quarter, executing a methodical 18-play, 75-yard drive punctuated by Carson Gresock’s 5-yard rushing touchdown. TSU’s defense, however, minimized the damage for the remainder of the half, holding a slim 13-9 lead at the break.

The TSU defensive unit, led by Ahmad Nelson (8 tackles, 2.0 TFLs) and Eriq George (5 tackles, 0.5 TFL), consistently disrupted Gardner-Webb’s rhythm. A critical third-quarter interception by Tyler Jones thwarted a promising Bulldogs drive and shifted momentum back to TSU.

Second Half: Big Plays and Clock Management

Eddie George and his staff leaned on running back Jaden McGill in the second half, as he powered his way to 100 rushing yards on 15 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. That score extended TSU’s lead to 20-12.

Special teams contributed as well, with kicker James Lowery drilling a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give TSU a crucial two-possession lead at 23-12.

Gardner-Webb’s Late Surge

The Bulldogs made it interesting late in the game. A touchdown by Edward Saydee, coupled with a successful two-point conversion, trimmed TSU’s lead to three points with just under two minutes left. However, TSU’s offense secured the win by running out the clock after recovering an onside kick.

Statistical Standouts

Draylen Ellis : 220 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.

: 220 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. Jaden McGill : 15 carries, 100 rushing yards, 1 touchdown.

: 15 carries, 100 rushing yards, 1 touchdown. CJ Evans : 46 total yards (23 rushing, 23 receiving) and a receiving touchdown.

: 46 total yards (23 rushing, 23 receiving) and a receiving touchdown. Karate Brenson: 8 catches, 82 receiving yards.

Looking Ahead

The Tigers finish the regular season at home on Nov. 23 against conference leader Southeast Missouri (8-2, 5-1).

Coach Eddie George, at the moment, has no interest in speculating on the postseason possibilities for Tennessee State.

“We’ll talk about that after next week,” he said. “We’ve got a big game coming up against SEMO. I don’t know how that game will affect the title, but if we take care of business, we will put ourselves into position to play in the postseason.”

How the FCS Playoffs work

The NCAA Division I Football Championship provides for a field of 24 teams to compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 24 teams, 10 conference champions will receive automatic qualifications with the remaining best 14 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Football Championship Committee. The NCAA Division I Football Championship bracket will be announced on Sunday, November 24.

Tennessee State is currently not ranked in the FCS Top 25 poll.