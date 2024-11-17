HBCU Football Brawls: CIAA joins the fray

Post-game altercations AKA brawls were a theme this weekend in HBCU football — and the CIAA Championship Game was no exception.



The conference title game of the CIAA between Virginia Union and Virginia State — two schools separated by less than 30 minutes — was chippy one. And that continued after the whistle sounded on Virginia Union’s 17-13 win. Several players engaged in postgame fisticuffs, prompting a statement from the league’s commissioner.

“I am disappointed and heartbroken regarding the behaviors of two of our best teams at the conclusion of our 107th football championship,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “The conference will investigate and manage per its bylaws and processes for unsportsmanlike behavior and misconduct.

Virginia Union and Virginia State ended the CIAA championship game with fisticuffs. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

“It is disappointing that our story and narrative for this championship did not end with the story that should be told as part of the CIAA legacy, leadership and community.”

The CIAA title game was one of several pivotal HBCU football contests marred by brawls after the fact.



Things kicked off with North Carolina Central and Howard on Friday night, with both players and coaches involved in the action, which was broadcast live on ESPNU. MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills issued a statement on Saturday, promising an investigation of the incident.



And moments after Jackson State clinched the SWAC East title with a win over Alabama State, the two sides broke out into a brawl in the middle of the field. Alabama State AD Dr. Jason Caple released a statement as well.



While the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was promoted as the big fight this weekend, apparently HBCU football games signed up to be on the undercard.