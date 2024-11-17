HBCU football: Southern clinches SWAC West title

Southern University clinched the SWAC West Division title with a decisive 31-9 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. This win secures Southern’s spot in the SWAC Championship Game against Jackson State on December 7, with the winner advancing to the Celebration Bowl to represent the SWAC against MEAC champion South Carolina State.

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Terrence Graves, Southern dominated UAPB in front of a crowd of 17,740 fans. The team showcased a balanced offense and a tenacious defense, limiting UAPB to just nine points while generating over 400 yards of total offense. The victory also sets the stage for an electrifying finish to the season as Southern prepares for its annual Bayou Classic rivalry game against Grambling State before heading to the conference title showdown.

This year’s SWAC Championship Game is a rematch of the 2022 battle, where Southern fell to Jackson State. The Jaguars are determined to rewrite the narrative under Graves , an assistant on that squad, and claim their place among HBCU football’s elite. The two teams met earlier this year in Jackson, with JSU coming up with a 33-15 win. This matchup promises high stakes and added drama, with both teams eyeing the coveted Celebration Bowl berth.

HBCU football fans can expect an intense clash as Southern University seeks redemption against a formidable Jackson State team. Meanwhile, Southern will also use the Bayou Classic as a platform to fine-tune their game plan and continue building momentum.

For Southern, this season represents a resurgence in HBCU football prominence, with Graves leading the charge. A victory in the SWAC Championship would not only avenge last year’s loss but also solidify Southern’s position as a powerhouse in HBCU athletics. December 7 will undoubtedly mark a pivotal moment for the Jaguars and their devoted fanbase.