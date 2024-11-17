HBCU hoops: Norfolk State sweeps Battle of the Bay

HAMPTON, Va. – Norfolk State men’s basketball bounced back gracefully on Saturday from its first loss of the season, earning a 67-58 road victory over Hampton in the HBCU rivalry known as the Battle of the Bay.



Brian Moore Jr. led the Spartans in scoring for the fourth time this season, tallying 20 points on a 7-of-10 shooting night. Christian Ings added 16 points and seven assists, while former Spartan George Beale Jr. led Hampton with 12 points. Click here for the full game recap.







Checking The Box Score

Brian Moore Jr. led NSU with 20 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the floor

Moore scored 12 points in the first half

Christian Ings added 16 points and a team-best seven assists

Hampton outrebounded NSU 43-34

NSUshot 44.9 percent from the floor (22-of-49), holding Hampton to a 29.9 percent clip (20-of-67)

Saturday’s game featured just one lead change and zero ties

NSU spent 36 minutes, 21 seconds with the lead, while Hampton led for just 2:34

News & Notes

Norfolk State improved to 4-1 with the win

Hampton dropped to 1-3 with the loss

Norfolk State has now won its last four meetings with Hampton

Brian Moore Jr. led Norfolk State in scoring for the fourth time this season through five games

Norfolk State’s victory marked the Spartans’ first win on Hampton’s home floor since the 2014-15 season

UP NEXT



Norfolk State will continue its six-game road stretch with a trip to the West Coast. The Spartans face new ACC member Stanford at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team forced 26 turnovers on its way to a 62-53 victory over Hampton in the HBCU rivalry known as the Battle of the Bay.



Senior forward Kierra Wheeler scored 16 points, leading the Spartans while graduate Diamond Johnson (15) and graduate Niya Fields (12) also scored double figures. Click here for the full game recap.







Checking the Box Score

Kierra Wheeler led NSU with 16 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor

Diamond Johnson scored 15 points and dished out six assists

Niya Fields also scored in double figures with 12 points

Kierra Wheeler, Diamond Johnson, and Makoye Diawara led the team on the glass with seven rebounds

NSU only trailed the HBCU rivalry for 2:51 in the first quarter

NSU produced a season-high 14 steals

News & Notes

NSU improved to 4-1 with the victory

HU fell to 1-2 with the loss

Hampton leads the all-time series 59-42

NSU has now won three straight games against Hampton

Anjanae Richardson tied her career high of four steals

Up Next

Norfolk State returns to Echols Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to take on Radford at 7 p.m.