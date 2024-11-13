HBCU All-Star Challenge to feature rare matchup

The Howard University Bison men’s basketball team heads to Atlanta on November 13 for the HBCU All-Star Challenge, facing off against the Tennessee State University (TSU) Tigers at 7 p.m. This much-anticipated matchup will take place at the Epps Gym on the campus of Clark Atlanta University, bringing together two prominent HBCU programs to showcase their talent on a national stage.

Howard enters the game with momentum after a decisive 91-73 victory over Dillard, led by senior guard Marcus Dockery’s 23-point performance. Dockery, who has been consistent from beyond the arc, is one of several Bison players averaging double figures this season, making him a key player to watch. Alongside Dockery, newcomer Blake Harper earned recognition as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Week, providing Howard with a promising backcourt presence.

Tennessee State, competing out of the Ohio Valley Conference, comes into the HBCU All-Star Challenge following a recent 81-66 loss to Wyoming. TSU boasts a balanced lineup with five players scoring in double figures this season, led by forward Brandon Weston, who is averaging nearly 15 points per game. The Tigers, under the guidance of coach Brian “Penny” Collins, are aiming to rebound from their previous loss and even their season record in this important HBCU matchup.

This is only the second meeting between Howard University and Tennessee State, with the Tigers winning their first encounter in 1986. Howard’s head coach, Kenneth Blakeney, now in his sixth season, has built a strong program, leading the Bison to two consecutive MEAC titles and NCAA Tournament appearances.

The HBCU All-Star Challenge provides a unique opportunity for Howard and TSU to represent their institutions and celebrate the legacy and competitiveness of HBCU basketball. After this game, Howard will travel to Miami to face FIU on November 18, continuing their non-conference schedule with the aim of further solidifying their place in HBCU sports history.