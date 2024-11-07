ESPN First Take’s HBCU tour makes final stop at historic campus

ATLANTA, GA – First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show featuring renowned commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, wraps up its fall HBCU tour with a live broadcast from Morehouse College on Friday, November 8th. Shannon Sharpe and Cam Newton will also be joining the live broadcast. This event marks the final installment of a three-show series highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Nov. 8 at Clark Atlanta at Morehouse College (Atlanta, Ga.)

Historic Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University make up one of the world’s oldest and largest associations of HBCUs. On this weekend, rivals Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta will face each other at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta.

First Take has a history of visiting HBCUs or supporting HBCU Week since 2019. The show has traveled to Winston-Salem State University (2023), home to alum Smith; Savannah State University (2023), home to alum Shannon Sharpe; and Florida A&M with comedian Kevin Hart and movie producer Will Packer (2021).

The show also celebrated HBCU Week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2022 and at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. in 2019.

First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN.

Event Details

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Location: Century Campus Green at Morehouse College located at 830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Broadcast Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Arrival Time: Security will allow entrance into the Century Campus Green beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Morehouse College, together with Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University, forms one of the oldest and largest HBCU consortia. The show coincides with the Morehouse vs. Clark Atlanta rivalry football game taking place at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta, underscoring the importance of HBCU sports and community.

About Morehouse College

Founded in 1867, Morehouse College is the nation’s only college founded to educate men of color. Ranked as Georgia’s top liberal arts college for men, Morehouse produces more Black men who go on to receive doctorates than any other college in the country and is a top feeder school for Black men entering prestigious graduate schools and MBA programs. Also named Georgia’s #1 small college, Morehouse educates a selective group of 2,200 students each year, 60 percent of whom come from families with household incomes of $40,000 or less, yet many of which are highly recruited by Fortune 500 companies. The College has created more Rhodes Scholars than any other HBCU and has the #1 core curriculum among HBCUs nationally. It is the nation’s top producer of Black male graduates in the social sciences, and the top HBCU producer of Black male graduates in business administration, management, operations, English, foreign languages, Mathematics, statistics, philosophy, religious studies, and physical sciences. As the national epicenter for thought leadership on human rights and equity. Morehouse is committed to helping the nation address the challenges caused by institutional racism, income and health care disparities, lack of access to capital, detrimental public policy, and the need for high-quality education. Learn more about Morehouse College at morehouse.edu.