MEAC signs commissioner to five-year extension

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced on Tuesday that Commissioner Sonja Stills has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep her at the helm of the conference through 2031.



“Commissioner Stills has been a steadfast advocate for our student-athletes, championing excellence not only in competition but also in academics, leadership, and personal development,” said Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State University. “Her collaborative approach, strategic vision, and dedication to elevating the MEAC have strengthened our conference and reinforced its proud tradition of excellence. We are grateful for her partnership and look forward to continuing our work together to create transformative opportunities for our students, enhance the national profile of the MEAC, and build on the conference’s remarkable legacy.”



Since assuming the role of commissioner, Stills has guided the conference through significant growth, including the expansion to 16 championship sports and increased visibility for the MEAC and its member institutions.



“I am honored by the continued trust and confidence of our Presidents and Chancellors,” said Stills. “Everything we have accomplished reflects the dedication and partnership of our member institutions, coaches, administrators and student-athletes. I look forward to continuing that work as we strengthen the conference, embrace new opportunities, and build a foundation for continued success across the MEAC.”

She has overseen the launch of the MEAC Network, ensuring every conference championship is broadcast live, expanded the conference’s championship portfolio with the addition of women’s golf and women’s flag football, and negotiated significant media and corporate partnerships, including long-term agreements with ESPN and ESPN Events.

Stills also led the development of the MEAC’s Strategic and Long-Range Plan, expanded conference-wide student-athlete leadership and mental health initiatives, established the MEAC Foundation, and secured landmark partnerships that have increased scholarship and programming opportunities.

Nationally recognized as a leading voice for HBCU athletics, Stills serves as Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Chair for the College Commissioners Association and has worked alongside the NCAA, federal lawmakers, and the Congressional Black Caucus to advocate for legislation and policies impacting student-athletes and historically underfunded institutions.

Her leadership has earned numerous honors, including the 2025 Women Leaders in Sports Nike Executive of the Year Award, recognition by Sports Illustrated as one of the 100 Influential Black Women in Sports, the Sports Business Journal Leader in Diversity and Inclusive Hiring honor, and the ESSENCE Black Women in Sports Leadership Award.