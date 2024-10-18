Former HBCU RB sets ACC school rushing record

Virginia Tech football’s single-game rushing record is now held by Bhayshul Tuten, a running back who started his career at HBCU North Carolina A&T before transferring to the ACC school. The former North Carolina A&T running back put up 266 yards on 18 carries on Thursday night, scoring four touchdowns in Virginia Tech’s 42-21 win.



Tuten carried the ball just 18 times to set a new record as he averaged nearly 15 yards per rush. That included an 83-yard touchdown run.

Thursday’s performance was huge, but he’s been a consistent runner this season. He’s currently third in the nation with 871 rushing yards on 7.0 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns — which is tied for third-best in the country.

Bhayshul Tuten is now in his second season in the ACC with Virginia Tech. The New Jersey product started his career with North Carolina A&T.

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries to average 5.8 yards per rush as a freshman in 2021.

He took things to the next level as a sophomore in 2022 as he compiled 1,705 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 touches, helping A&T to the brink of a Big South Championship.

North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten runs during preseason camp. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries as a runner – the fifth-best single-season rushing performance in school history. Tuten broke the school and conference records for consecutive 100-yard games in a season. In addition, he tied the conference record for consecutive 100-yard games regardless of the season and broke the school record for 100-yard games in a season. Tuten caught 31 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

Now the former HBCU product put up numbers that have him among the elite running backs in all of the country.