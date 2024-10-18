HBCU basketball star finds new home

Former Howard University basketball star Shy Odom has traded in his HBCU roots for a PWI.

Odom is now a part of University of Vermont, landing there in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Howard University.

“I chose UVM to help me reach my goal of playing pro,” Odom said.

Shy Odom, a junior from Boston, MA, has been a standout throughout his basketball career. Having future NBA Draft picks as teammates including Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Zaire Williams, and BJ Boston Jr. while at Sierra Canyon School.

Former Howard University forward Shy Odom goes up for a dunk against South Carolina State in the 2023 MEAC Tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU)

He ultimately committed to Howard University, where he played 51 games averaging 9.9 pounds and 4.1 rebounds and helped the HBCU basketball program return to relevance. Odom’s career got off to a fast start as he was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year and Tournament MVP in 2022-23 averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31 games while helping the team win the MEAC title.

The rising junior forward also was the MEAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to the 2023-24 season. He suffered through nagging injuries on the season, averaging 8.4 points in 20 games.



He hit the transfer portal following the season, ultimately landing slightly closer to home in Vermont.

The 6’6, 230-pound forward will look to build on the foundation he started with at his HBCU.

– Story by Tia Greene