WSSU forward ready to step up under new regime

Jeremy Dixon was one of the fresh faces on a talented and deep Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) squad two years ago. Today, he’s the most experienced player in a WSSU uniform as the program has undergone a coaching change and a roster overhaul.

A standout player at Kinston High School, where he was named All-Conference Player of the Year and earned All-State 1st Team honors, Dixon joined the Rams in 2022. In his first two seasons, Dixon contributed off the bench, playing in 18 games during the 2022-2023 season and averaging 2.3 points per game for the squad that won the CIAA championship. By his sophomore year, his role expanded as he played in 28 games, starting 11 of them, and averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

When Cleo Hill Jr. left WSSU for Maryland Eastern Shore, several players followed him to the D1 school while others went elsewhere. An unashamedly spiritual young man, Dixon said it was his conversation with new WSSU head coach Corey Thompson that allowed him to connect on a level higher than basketball that convinced him to stick around.

“It was a great conversation. Very much peaceful, especially him being a man of faith, and me being a man of faith myself, it kind of — it was very peaceful. With Christ in the center of it. So, it was really, really, really good.”

WSSU forward Jeremy Dixon flexes in a game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

He has steadily worked his way into a leadership role, something head coach Corey Thompson values.

“Jeremy is a winner,” Thompson says. “He’s won here at Winston-Salem State and in high school. His leadership is essential for us moving forward.”

Though his role is likely to expand, Dixon’s focus is on helping the team win rather than chasing individual stats.

“I’m not a guy who goes out there and scores 40 points,” he says. “I’m going to play team ball, score when I need to, rebound, and get my teammates involved.”

With his increased role, Dixon is poised to be a key player as the Rams look to rebuild and contend for another CIAA title under coach Thompson’s leadership.

“It’s a clean slate,” Dixon says. “The new guys have a lot of grit and talent, and I’m confident we can compete for the CIAA championship again.”