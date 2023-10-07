Virginia Tech gets lift from A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten

By

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten has been doing his part to keep his team in the game against Florida State.



The former North Carolina A&T star scored twice in the first three quarters for Virginia Tech as it took on Florida State in Tallahassee.



Tuten’s first big-play was an ESPN Top 10 worthy five-yard touchdown run that saw him go airborne to cross the goaline for VT’s first touchdown just before halftime.





After the intermission, Tutten opened the second half with a rousing 99-yard touchdown run which helped VT cut the lead to 22-16.



Florida State would respond with 10 points in the third quarter to spread its lead to 32-17 to start the fourth quarter.

Tuten has been a solid contributor in his first season with the ACC squad after starting his career at North Carolina A&T. He came into the game as the team’s leading rusher through five games.

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries to average 5.8 yards per rush as a freshman in 2021.

He took things to the next level as a sophomore in 2022 as he compiled 1,705 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 touches, helping A&T to the brink of a Big South Championship.

Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries as a runner — the fifth-best single-season rushing performance in school history. Tuten broke the school and conference records for consecutive 100-yard games in a season. In addition, he tied the conference record for consecutive 100-yard games regardless of the season and broke the school record for 100-yard games in a season. Tuten caught 31 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

