Florida A&M upsets Jackson State men

Florida A&M defeated SWAC rival Jackson State by a score of 88-86 on Monday evening. The Rattlers went into halftime with a 10-point lead. Despite being outscored 59-51 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Tigers and hold on for the win.

Keith Lamar was an efficient machine, contributing 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a whole, the Rattlers were elite on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.21 points per possession on 58% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 22 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Offense was not the issue for the Tigers. They scored their 86 points on 44% shooting from the field. Chase Adams led the charge, tallying 35 points. Ken Evans also contributed, adding another 18 points.

Florida A&M outscored Jackson State in the paint 38 to 26

Jackson State scored a season-high 59 second half points

The teams combined to hit 20 threes

Both teams take the floor again on Feb. 3. Florida A&M heads to the Event Center to take on Alabama A&M, where the Rattlers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Jackson State will try to turn things around when they meet a Grambling State side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at the Prudential Center.

