King leads North Carolina Central past Delaware State

North Carolina Central defeated MEAC rival Delaware State by a score of 69-66 on Monday evening. The Eagles went into halftime with a nine-point lead. Despite being outscored 41-35 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Hornets and hold on for the win.

Po’Boigh King scored 22 points to lead the way for North Carolina Central. Ja’Darius Harris was pivotal as well, shooting 5-of-8 in the second half for 13 points to power the Eagles forward after the break. As a team, North Carolina Central shot 22-of-50 from the field and 17-of-25 from the line to put up an average of 0.95 points per possession.

Delaware State was led by Jevin Muniz, who put up 24 points. As a team, the Hornets shot 48% (24-of-50) from the field and 44% (4-of-9) from distance. That netted out to an average of 0.91 points per possession.

North Carolina Central committed 14 unforced turnovers (19% of possessions)

Del State’s bench outscored NCCU’s bench 32 to 9

Wesley Oba recorded a game-high +13 plus-minus

Both teams take the floor again on Feb. 3. North Carolina Central welcomes Coppin St. to McDougald-McLendon Arena, where the Eagles will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Delaware State will hope for a better result on the road when they head to Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall for a battle with Norfolk State.

