Bladen’s season-high 17 points lead Norfolk State past Morgan State

Norfolk State recorded its fourth straight win, handing Morgan State an 83-73 loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The Spartans’ lead was as large as 13 points in the first half, but they weren’t able to extend it any further. After a rough start, the Bears played a competitive second half.

Tyrel Bladen was an efficient machine, contributing 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field to lead the way for Norfolk State. Bladen was not the sole contributor though. The Spartans’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.15 points per possession on 50% shooting from the field. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 18 second chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.

Tyrel Bladen celebrates after a basket against Morgan State.

The Bears’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.04 points per possession on 60% true shooting. Wynston Tabbs led the way, putting up 21 points. Will Thomas also contributed, adding another 15 points.

Norfolk’s bench outscored Morgan’s bench 28 to 13

Morgan State recorded assists on 68% of attempted field goals

3,013 cheering fans showed up to Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in attendance

The win helepd Norfolk State move to 4-1 in MEAC play, keeping it tied for first place with North Carolina Central who beat Delaware State on the road on Monday night. NCCU hold the head-to-head at the moment, btut the two teams are set to meet in Echols next month.

Both teams take the floor again on Feb. 3. Norfolk State meets Delaware State at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, where the Spartans will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, Morgan State will try to rebound when it meets a South Carolina State side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

