ESPN might have to pay Stephen A. Smith $20 million to keep him

Stephen A. Smith was once the highest-paid talent on ESPN. And if it wants to keep him around — it will likely have to make that happen again soon.

In addition to his role as the frontman of First Take, he also appears on NBA Countdown and other network offerings. Smith’s contract is up in less than 18 months. His current deal has him making approximately $12 million per year. For sure, a healthy sum, but far from the highest-paid in the current landscape.

“He is the most valuable name and personality in sports media,” Will Cain, who just launched his new podcast on Fox News after co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekends for the past three years, told Front Office Sports. “I think ESPN needs Stephen A. Smith. The question is: Will Stephen A. Smith need ESPN?”



Smith’s earning power now falls below Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck ($15 million) and Troy Aikman ($18 million). Pat McAfee also makes more than Smith at $15 million per year.

Stephen A Smith greets Winston-Salem State students (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The Winston-Salem State University alumnus made a major move for the network last fall as he lured Shannon Sharpe to First Take. has been building his own brand outside the network recently, in addition to his work for ESPN. His podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, has now passed the 500k subscriber mark. That move showcased his ability to stand on his own in the marketplace.

Smith recently told Clay Travis he wants to be the highest-paid talent on the network.

“Hell, yes, that’s absolutely true,” Smith said. “I’ve mastered my own business in the world of sports television, Clay Travis, I’ve been No. 1 for 12 years. April 1 will mark 12 consecutive years I’ve been No. 1. Not only have I been No. 1 every year, I’ve been No. 1 every week in every month of every year for the last 12 years. You don’t get to say that about too many people.

