VIEW ALL SCORES
Culture

Sports Illustrated staff cut — but HBCU site is safe

Sports Illustrated is reportedly set to cut its entire staff. How will that impact its HBCU-focused site?
Posted on

The parent company of Sports Illustrated is set to lay off its entire staff — but its HBCU offering won’t suffer.

Front Office Sports is reporting that The Arena Group has given notice that it intends to lay off the entire Sports Illustrated staff, citing an email. The email was later shared by Richard Deitsch, a former SI reporter who now works for The Athletic.

“Some employees will be terminated immediately, and paid in lieu of the applicable notice period under the [union contract],” the notice read. “Employees with a last working day of today will be contacted by the People team soon. Other employees will be expected to work through the end of the notice period, and will receive additional information shortly.”

Kyle T. Mosley, the managing editor and founder of HBCU Legends, says that his SI FanNation sites will not be impacted by the cuts.

Kyle Mosley, Sports Illustrated



“The Sports Illustrated and Arena Group matter has negatively impacted our colleagues in media.   However, @SaintsNews, @hbculegends, and @PelicanScoop on the SI/FanNation platform are not affected by these events.  

We are still pushing ahead with our daily content.   Thanks!

This news comes roughly two months after it was revealed that SI had been using Artificial Intelligence to write part of its content while presenting the articles as being written by human beings. The company’s CEO Ross Levinsohn, was dismissed after that news broke

Sports Illustrated staff cut — but HBCU site is safe
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Southern University football, 2022 Southern University football, 2022
649
2024 Football

Southern University 2024 football schedule
362
Academics

Spelman College receives historic $100 million gift
631
2024 Football

Op-Ed: FAMU President’s athletics legacy hinges on AD decision
197
MEAC

Norfolk State men travel to Howard for big MEAC matchup
203
2023-2024 Basketball

North Carolina A&T gets huge game from Glasper to beat Northeastern
To Top
X

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!