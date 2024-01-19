VIEW ALL SCORES
Deion Sanders, Colorado
2024 Football

Deion Sanders has ‘rolodex’ of names for FAMU coaching search

Deion Sanders says he has a ‘rolodex’ with coaches who would be a good fit at FAMU.
Posted on

Deion Sanders is the latest person to weigh in on the FAMU search for a head football coach.

The former Jackson State coach and current Colorado football head honcho recently responded to a post by ESPN’s Andscape reporting that Florida A&M is hiring a search firm for its search.

“I can help,” Sanders wrote in the comment section. “I got a Rolodex with qualified and capable coaches who would understand the Challenges & Culture.”

Deion Sanders is very familiar with FAMU. The Fort Meyers, FL native played his college football across town at Florida State. He then went up against FAMU twice during his tenure at Jackson State — winning both games.

Deion Sanders, Willie Simmons, FAMU, Jackson State
Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons talk at 2022 SWAC Media Day. (HBCU Gameday/Steven J. Gaither photo)

The head coach at Florida A&M at the time was former Clemson quarterback Willie Simmons. Simmons led the program to a 12-1 record in 2023, winning the SWAC title and the HBCU national title. He left that job on Jan. 1 and FAMU has been looking for a coach since then.

Florida A&M VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes submitted Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs for the role, however that recognition received a vicious kickback from alumni and Gibbs ultimately elected to stay at Fort Valley State. FAMU has secured the services of Renaissance Search and Consulting to help with the search, which will include a search committee.

There is no word if they will be using Sanders’ Rolodex to find a candidate that fits the role.

