VIEW ALL SCORES
Philadelphia Eagles Shaq Davis
featured

Philadelphia Eagles sign former Saints WR Shaq Davis

Davis joins an elite wide receiver duo in Philly.
Posted on

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaq Davis to a reserve/future contract. This contract locks us Davis on the Eagles practice squad through the offseason.

Shaq Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints after the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State University. Davis spent the majority of his rookie year on the Saints practice squad and did not appear in game.

The 2021 Celebration Bowl MVP had an outstanding college career with the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Davis posted 116 receptions, 2,452 yards, and 25 touchdowns over his career. He was also a four year letter winner. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver room is led by AJ Brown and Devonta Smith but there is plenty of room for a young star to shine. Eagles wideouts Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins are free agents this year and may not return to the team. This leaves room for Davis to make a name for himself at training camp.

Philadelphia Eagles sign former Saints WR Shaq Davis
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Southern University football, 2022 Southern University football, 2022
651
2024 Football

Southern University 2024 football schedule
362
Academics

Spelman College receives historic $100 million gift
631
2024 Football

Op-Ed: FAMU President’s athletics legacy hinges on AD decision
197
MEAC

Norfolk State men travel to Howard for big MEAC matchup
203
2023-2024 Basketball

North Carolina A&T gets huge game from Glasper to beat Northeastern
To Top
X

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!