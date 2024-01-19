Philadelphia Eagles sign former Saints WR Shaq Davis

By

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaq Davis to a reserve/future contract. This contract locks us Davis on the Eagles practice squad through the offseason.

The Eagles recently signed Saints WR Shaq Davis to a futures contract🔥



Shaq is someone I wanted the Eagles to take in the 2023 NFL Draft … here’s a clip from the pre draft interview I did with him glad he’s on the team 🥺🤝🏽



Full interview->https://t.co/ZD92uLrP4I

Shaq Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints after the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State University. Davis spent the majority of his rookie year on the Saints practice squad and did not appear in game.

The 2021 Celebration Bowl MVP had an outstanding college career with the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Davis posted 116 receptions, 2,452 yards, and 25 touchdowns over his career. He was also a four year letter winner. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver room is led by AJ Brown and Devonta Smith but there is plenty of room for a young star to shine. Eagles wideouts Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins are free agents this year and may not return to the team. This leaves room for Davis to make a name for himself at training camp.

