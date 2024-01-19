VIEW ALL SCORES
Texas Southern University president search to feature big names

Michael Strahan and Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, are two notable names helping pick an HBCU president.
The Texas Southern University (TSU) Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons has announced the appointment of search committee members who will advise the regents on selecting the University’s next president.

Search committee members were appointed in accordance with Board of Regents’ Rules and Regulations, which include a provision for representation by various constituencies that are both internal and external to the institution. This includes faculty, administration, alumni, students, and community members. Board of Regents Vice-Chair James Benham will chair the committee. Two distinguished alumni will serve as co-chairs: Good Morning America host Michael Strahan and Thurgood Marshall School of Law professor Dr. Edieth Wu.

“The Board of Regents is pleased to launch our search for a President who will lead Texas Southern University to new levels of success,” said Board Chairman Brandon L. Simmons. “The search committee reflects broad representation across the TSU community. In addition to Regent James Benham, Dr. Edieth Wu, and Mr. Michael Strahan, who will provide leadership, the committee is complemented by music industry legend Mathew Knowles, Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, and the Honorable Andrew ‘Andy’ Card, a former university president who served in the cabinets of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. I am thankful for the support of these great leaders as we hire an extraordinary president to serve our students, faculty, and staff.”

TSU will soon launch a dedicated website to provide public information regarding the search, including a regularly updated timeline of search activities, and will provide opportunity for members of the public to privately submit candidate nominations. 

The search committee members are:

Vicki Hollub,       President & CEO, Occidental Petroleum
Dr. Matthew Knowles,     Founder, Music World Entertainment 
Andy Card,  Former White House Chief of Staff, President George W. Bush
Dr. Marylise Caussinus, Professor of French, TSU
Dr. Frazier Wilson,   Chairman, TSU Foundation BOT
Antoinette Jackson Member, TSU Foundation BOT
Dylan Getwood Student Regent, TSU BOR
Dr. Richard Johnson Member, TSU BOR
Marylin Rose Secretary, TSU BOR

Stephanie Nelsons-Paige Second Vice-Chair, TSU BOR *

*Alternate

