HBCU alumnus behind Detroit Lions rebuild up for NFL honor

The Detroit Lions have been viewed as the laughingstock of the NFL for three decades, but things have changed. For the first time in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the NFC Wildcard round. Credit is deserved throughout the organization for not only advancing to the divisional round but also winning the NFC North title for the first time since 1993. Players and coaches have received praise since the win, but the man behind the new generation of the Lions deserves his flowers too. Executive Vice-President and General Manager, Brad Holmes has received his flowers now that he has been nominated for the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year.
Holmes, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has the Detroit Lions advancing to the NFC Divisional round next of the NFL playoffs to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before reaching the playoffs, Holmes is responsible for a list of moves that resulted in the Lions having their best season since 2014 and their first playoff win since 1991.
The Lions are a team that has been two years in the making. Holmes was hired by the Lions in January 2021 after spending 18 seasons with the team that the Lions just defeated, the Los Angeles Rams. Every decision he has made has been correct in transforming the Lions.
A week after Holmes took over as general manager, he hired head coach Dan Campbell. Both Holmes and Campbell work together as a true general manager and coach partnership to start the rebuilding process. The success of Holmes is largely credited to the players he acquired in three years of drafts, free agency, and trades. During that time, he put together today’s roster that has First Team All-Pros Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell and Second Team All-Pros Sam LaPorta, Frank Ragnow, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Holmes also drafted emerging stars such as Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. He also acquired NFL veterans David Montgomery, Alex Anzalone, and his former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.
Brad Holmes has a sharp eye for talent due to serving in various scouting roles for the Rams, including national combine scout, area scout, and ultimately, Director of College Scouting. During his time with the Rams, he helped land star players such as seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and former Rams cornerback, and three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
His 18 years of experience earned him the right to become a general manager. He is currently one of seven black general managers. Before taking his first general manager and scouting roles, his first job with the Rams was as a public relations intern after graduating from North Carolina A&T.
Brad Holmes graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T in 2002 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication after playing football for four years. He started two years as a defensive tackle and helped NC A&T win the MEAC and the HBCU National Championship in 1999.
Holmes will be competing against other general managers for the 2024 PFWA Executive of the Year award. Nick Caserio (Houston Texans), Eric DeCosta (Baltimore Ravens), Chris Grier (Miami Dolphins), and last year’s winner Howie Roseman (Philadelphia Eagles) will join Holmes as contenders to win the award.
The winner of the 2024 PFWA Executive of the Year Award will be announced during the week of the AFC and NFC championship games (January 28, 2024)