Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think 50-year olds belong at homecoming

By

Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson have a hit on their hands with Nightcap.



The instant reaction show between the two former NFL greats consistently packs in 10s of thousands of live viewers.



Following Monday’s NFL playoff games, pair answered a question on Nightcap that led to an extended discussion of HBCU culture. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority asked Sharpe and Johnson what fraternity they would have pledged if they had to be a part of the Divine Nine.

Shannon Sharpe, of course, went to Savannah State. He said he never wanted to be in a fraternity, that it never piqued his interest. He said he came to get a degree and get to the NFL.



Chad Johnson started his college career at Langston University before getting kicked out. He eventually ended up at Oregon State before going on to a storied NFL career. Johnson said he would have likely been a member of Kappa Alpha Psi.

Johnson is an ambassador for Florida A&M, but he revealed he’s never had the chance to experience an HBCU homecoming due to work schedule.

“I have yet to experience homecoming and see what it’s like,” Johnson said. “Seeing the football game, seeing the atmosphere, the band — the Marching 100. Ms Tiffani Sykes the AD…If the atmosphere at a simple game is like that when they’re playing Jackson State — even with (Coach) Prime gone. Just still, the atmosphere was f**king crazy. So I can just imagine what it’s like at homecoming.”

Sharpe, who recently returned to SSU with First Take, had an interesting take on homecoming.

‘Yo big rusty A** better not be at no homecoming. You 50 years old talking about some homecoming,” Sharpe barked.



“Ain’t that what they do?” Johnson replied. “Isn’t that the point of homecoming? It’s not for the ones that’s already there. It’s called homecoming for a reason.”

Sharpe recently had a homecoming of his own at Savannah State on First Take, and also visited Winston-Salem State with Stephen A. Smith.

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think 50-year olds belong at homecoming