Texas Southern University hires former Houston NFL star as coach

Texas Southern University finally has a new head football coach with NFL experience — but it isn’t Andre Johnson. It’s Cris Dishman.



Dishman, a former NFL defensive back who spent a significant portion of his career in Houston, has been hired as the program’s next head coach. The Texas Southern University Board of Regents finally cleared the hiring of a head coach after a nearly month-long process. The news was first reported by Kyle Mosley of HBCU Legends.

Former Alcorn State University head coach Fred McNair was initially considered a shoo-in for the job back in mid-December. The board met on Dec. 15 in an attempt to approve a contract for a head coach, but could not reach quorum. On Dec. 19, the BOT was set to meet again when, according to HBCU Legends, two members either failed to attend or disagreed with the selection, reportedly holding out in favor of former Houston Texan great Andre Johnson. Another meeting of the BOR was held in late Dec., but that meeting failed to result in the hiring of a new coach.

Dishman will replace Clarence McKinney, whose contract was not renewed by Texas Southern University following last season. He compiled a 12-35 record since being hired following the 2018 season. He never had a winning season, with a 5-6 record in 2022 as the peak of his time in Houston. In fact, 5-6 is the best record the program has had over the last decade, recording the same record in 2014 prior to his arrival.

Cris Dishman played in the NFL from 1986 to 2000, mostly for the Houston/Tennessee Oilers, where he was a teammate with current Prairie View A&M head coach Bubba McDowell. He has spent the last 20 years coaching, including a stint with the San Diego Chargers — but he has never been a head coach.

