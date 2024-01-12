By

Andrew Body needed a new home and Alabama State University needed a new quarterback — now they have each other.



The former Texas Southern University quarterback tweeted a series of photos and videos with him in Alabama State gear.

This move comes after Body had a stint in the transfer portal.

Andrew Body started the first game of his junior season in September against Prairie View, but did not play after that. He went 18-for-38 with three interceptions and three touchdowns in the season-opening loss. He eventually made the decision to sit out the rest of the 2023 season.



The Corpus Christi, TX native burst on to the scene as a freshman when he finished the 2021 season as the Texas Southern University single-season record holder in total offense with 265.9 yards per game while finishing second in the SWAC and fourth-all time in single-season passing at TSU with 2,017 passing yards. He threw for better than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 554 more and four scores during the 2022 season.

Andrew Body commits to Alabama State