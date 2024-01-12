Andrew Body commits to Alabama State

Andrew Body needed a new home and Alabama State University needed a new quarterback — now they have each other.
The former Texas Southern University quarterback tweeted a series of photos and videos with him in Alabama State gear.
This move comes after Body had a stint in the transfer portal.
Andrew Body started the first game of his junior season in September against Prairie View, but did not play after that. He went 18-for-38 with three interceptions and three touchdowns in the season-opening loss. He eventually made the decision to sit out the rest of the 2023 season.
The Corpus Christi, TX native burst on to the scene as a freshman when he finished the 2021 season as the Texas Southern University single-season record holder in total offense with 265.9 yards per game while finishing second in the SWAC and fourth-all time in single-season passing at TSU with 2,017 passing yards. He threw for better than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 554 more and four scores during the 2022 season.