By

Whomever the next head coach at Texas Southern University is, he won’t have Andrew Body at his disposal.



The talented quarterback has decided to hit the transfer portal, according to AithELITE. His announcement comes a little over a week after head coach Clarence McKinney was dismissed by Texas Southern University.

Andrew Body started the first game of his junior season in September against Prairie View, but did not play after that. He went 18-for-38 with three interceptions and three touchdowns in the season-opening loss. He eventually made the decision to sit out the rest of the 2023 season.



The Corpus Christi, TX native burst on to the scene as a freshman when he finished the 2021 season as the Texas Southern University single-season record holder in total offense with 265.9 yards per game while finishing second in the SWAC and fourth-all time in single-season passing at TSU with 2,017 passing yards. He threw for better than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 554 more and four scores during the 2022 season.

Texas Southern University QB Andrew Body hits portal