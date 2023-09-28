VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body out for season

Texas Southern starting quarterback Andrew Body made the announcement fans of the program feared but expected.
Posted on

Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body has made an announcement regarding the remainder of the 2023 season.

The preseason All-SWAC quarterback announced on Thursday that he intends to take a medical redshirt due to a lingering shoulder injury.  

“After multiple Doctor Visits and Conversations with my family, We have decided that it is necessary for my health, to proceed with a Medical Redshirt this season,” he posted via Instagram. “It wasn’t an easy decision, it is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season. BUT I do look forward to next year. God willing I will be 1000 percent.” 

The announcement comes days after TxSU head coach Clarence McKinney told the media on thee SWAC Coaches call that his quarterback would be making his announcement via social media.

Andrew Body started the first game of his junior season earlier this month against Prairie View, but hasn’t played since. He went 18-for-38 with three interceptions and three touchdowns in the season-opening loss. 

The Corpus Christi, TX native burst on to the scene as a freshman when he finished the 2021 season as the Texas Southern single-season record holder in total offense with 265.9 yards per game while finishing second in the SWAC and fourth-all time in single-season passing at TSU with 2,017 passing yards. Last season he threw for better than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 554 more and four scores. 

