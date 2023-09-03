Gameday Recap | Prairie View A&M beats Texas Southern in overtime

Prairie View A&M kept battling Saturday evening at Shell Energy Stadium, and ultimately pulled out an exciting 37-34 win in overtime over Texas Southern.
Trazon Connley led the way for Prairie View A&M, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The Panthers piled up 455 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Texas Southern was led by quarterback Andrew Body. He completed 18-of-38 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Body leaned on receiver AJ Bennett, who recorded 72 yards on three receptions.
Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 53 rushing attempts and 33 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 35:51 (60% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 45% of third downs (9-20) while Texas Southern converted just 36% (4-11)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just two times while collecting four turnovers from Texas Southern
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 41 yards while Texas Southern had six penalties for 58 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Texas Southern’s 80% efficiency
Photo Courtesy: Taliyah Galindo/Prairie View A&M Athletics
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. Prairie View A&M welcomes Abilene Christian to Panther Stadium, where the Panthers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will hope for a better result on the road when they face a Toledo team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Glass Bowl.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.