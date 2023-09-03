VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Gameday Recap | Prairie View A&M beats Texas Southern in overtime

Led by QB Trazon Connley, Prairie View A&M survived Texas Southern in overtime at Shell Energy Stadium
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Prairie View A&M kept battling Saturday evening at Shell Energy Stadium, and ultimately pulled out an exciting 37-34 win in overtime over Texas Southern.

Trazon Connley led the way for Prairie View A&M, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The Panthers piled up 455 yards in an efficient offensive performance.

Texas Southern was led by quarterback Andrew Body. He completed 18-of-38 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Body leaned on receiver AJ Bennett, who recorded 72 yards on three receptions.

Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 53 rushing attempts and 33 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 35:51 (60% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 45% of third downs (9-20) while Texas Southern converted just 36% (4-11)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over just two times while collecting four turnovers from Texas Southern
  • Penalties – recorded three penalties for 41 yards while Texas Southern had six penalties for 58 yards
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Texas Southern’s 80% efficiency
Prairie View A&M

Photo Courtesy: Taliyah Galindo/Prairie View A&M Athletics

Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. Prairie View A&M welcomes Abilene Christian to Panther Stadium, where the Panthers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will hope for a better result on the road when they face a Toledo team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Glass Bowl.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Gameday Recap | Prairie View A&M beats Texas Southern in overtime
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Shannon Sharpe Shannon Sharpe
424
Culture

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A go down HBCU memory lane
102
2023 Football

Game Recap | Alabama State defense wins opener against Southern
Deion Sanders HBCU Gameday Deion Sanders HBCU Gameday
1.9K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders gathers Florida State legend on HBCU grad comment
1.0K
FAMU

Jackson State-FAMU game retains importance if not attention, post Coach Prime
Bowie State Bowie State
154
Bowie State

Bowie State knocks off Delaware State with a dominant defense
To Top
X