SWAC Hoops: Jackson State and Alcorn win close road games

The SWAC had a pair of matchups on January 11th, 2024 with Jackson State and Alabama State battling it out while down the road Alcorn State and Alabama A&M fought until the last second. The Mississippi schools came out on top and the Gameday AI Stat Machine has all the stats for both matchups.

Jackson State vs Alabama State

Jackson State snapped Alabama State’s three-game win streak on Thursday evening, handing it a 73-63 loss at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Tigers went into halftime with a 38-24 lead and were able to hold off the Hornets for the final 20 minutes.

Jackson State’s win was spearheaded by a balanced scoring effort. Ken Evans led the scoring with 24 points, while Chase Adams and Jordan O’Neal added 16 points each. The transition game was a big factor in the Tigers’ success, as 16 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.99 points scored per possession on 58% true shooting.

Antonio “TJ” Madlock recorded 20 points and eight rebounds, and Isaiah Range contributed another 12 points to pace Alabama State. Collectively, the Hornets were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 34% of field goal attempts and 29% of three-point attempts. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 29% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

Jackson State recorded a new season-high six blocks

Alabama State hit a new season-high 10 threes

The attendance of the game at Dunn-Oliver Acadome was 3,100

Each team has its next SWAC game on Jan. 13. Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M at the Event Center, where the Tigers will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Alabama State will try to rebound when they host Alcorn State at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Alcorn State vs Alabama A&M

Alcorn State ended its 12-game losing skid, defeating Alabama A&M in a 74-71 contest on Thursday evening at the Event Center. The Braves’ lead was as large as nine points in the first half, but they weren’t able to extend it any further. After a rough start, the Bulldogs played a competitive second half.

Jeremiah Kendall led Alcorn State, recording 15 points and 13 rebounds for their second consecutive double-double. The transition game was a big factor in the Braves’ success, as 18 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.14 points scored per possession on 51% true shooting.

The offense was not the issue for the Bulldogs. They scored their 71 points on 46% shooting from the field. Dailin Smith led the way, putting up 17 points to go along with five boards. Lorenzo Downey also contributed, adding another 12 points.

Final Score from Huntsville… Braves Win!!!



The Braves secure conference win number one with a three point decision over AAMU!#FearTheBrave #SWACMBB pic.twitter.com/Jz7kz6pskF — Alcorn State Men’s Basketball (@BRAVESMBB) January 12, 2024

The game pace (possessions per 40 minutes) of 65.3 was a season-low for Alcorn State

The game pace (possessions per 40 minutes) of 65.3 was a season-low for Alabama A&M

Jeremiah Kendall led all game players in plus-minus with a +16

Both teams take the floor again on Jan. 13. for SWAC matchups. Alcorn State meets Alabama State at Dunn-Oliver Acadome, where the Braves will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Alabama A&M will try to turn its home stand around when they take on Jackson State at the Event Center.

SWAC Hoops: Jackson State and Alcorn win close road games