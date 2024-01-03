Texas Southern University alumni pressing for football hire

It has been nearly three weeks since it appeared Texas Southern University was ready to hire a coach. Three Board of Regents meetings later, TxSU still has no head football coach as we approach the midway point of the first week of the year.
Texas Southern University National Alumni Association President Corrie Williams sent an open letter regarding the matter that has been posted on social media.
It reads as follows:
I, along with the Board of Directors of the Texas Southern University National Alumni Association would like to wish our Texas Southern University familv a wonderful and prosperous new year. The new year allows us to evaluate where we are and provides an opportunity to seize the moments that are before us. Although we have faced many challenges throughout our University history, we are now at a crossroads, and every decision will either move the University forward or continue to perpetuate the negative stereotype that is constantly placed upon Texas Southern University.
Since Coach Mckinney’s departure, the Athletic Director, along with our interim president, conducted the necessary steps to interview and select a final candidate to present to the Board of Regents for contract approval. As of today’s date, there have been unexpected obstacles that have prevented a final candidate from being named. I can assuredly say that I, along with my fellow tens of thousands of alumni, are disappointed that we have entered into a new year without a football coach being confirmed. Alumni are strongly encouraging the Texas Southern University Board of Regents to expeditiously vote on our next football coach. We have missed the Division I Football Early Signing Period. We are on the cusp of missing the Division I Football Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Period, and with the beginning of the Division I Football Regular Signing Period soon approaching on February 7, 2024, TSU not having a football coach is placing the football program at a deficit in recruiting quality student athletes. In addition, we have current football players who have entered the transfer portal due to the uncertainty of the status of the coach.
It is always our goal as the alumni association to work with the University to ensure stability and growth for our University. As stakeholders, we all want what is best for our beloved Texas Southern University and want to ensure every decision made propels us to further greatness. With that said, alumni would like for the University to publish a target date on when we can expect the new football coach to be named in an effort to keep the TSU community informed.