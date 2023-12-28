VIEW ALL SCORES
Texas Southern University board fails to hire head coach (again)

The Texas Southern University Board of Regents failed to hire Fred McNair OR Andre Johnson for the third time in two weeks.
Another day is drawing to a close and neither Fred McNair nor Andre Johnson is the head football coach at Texas Southern University.

For the third time in two weeks emergency Board of Trustees meeting has held an emergency meeting regarding the opening and has not come to an agreement, deferring the decision according to a source. The school is looking to replace Clarence McKinney, whose contract was not renewed following the 2023 season.

McNair had been identified by multiple reports as the lead candidate for the job in the previous weeks. The board met on Dec. 15  in an attempt to approve a contract for a head coach, but could not reach quorum. On Dec. 19, the BOT was set to meet again when, according to HBCU Legends, two members either failed to attend or disagreed with the selection, reportedly holding out in favor of Andre Johnson.  

That same day Alcorn State announced that Fred McNair would not be coming back as head coach. 

“The Alcorn State University family deeply appreciates Coach McNair for his exceptional leadership to the University’s student-athletes and his commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and community,” the university said in a statement. “The University is especially appreciative of his unique legacy as a player and a coach in elevating not only the football program but also the University. The University wishes Coach McNair well in his future endeavors.”

McNair’s chair was immediately filled at Alcorn State by defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas. 

Texas Southern University has not had a winning season since 2010 when it claimed a SWAC title that was later vacated.

