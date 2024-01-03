Colorado football WR, Jackson State transfer in portal again

One season after following Deion Sanders to the Colorado football program, former Jackson State wide receiver Willie Gaines is back in the transfer portal.
Gaines announced on Tuesday that he was hitting the transfer portal again.
He saw action in five games in 2023, catching two passes from Shedeur Sanders.
The 5’9 wide receiver from Coca, FL came to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders and Co. from Dodge City (KS) Community College, where he caught 24 passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns in spring and fall seasons.
Before he suited up for Jackson State, the former three-star receiver made it clear why joined the then-defending SWAC champion.
“I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Gaines said. “First thing, Deion. That’s obviously, everybody. But I like what he’s doing and I like that it’s an HBCU, it’s not like one of the other universities. He’s starting a new trend and I want to be part of it.”
Gaines was a solid receiving option for Shedeur Sanders in 2022, catching 27 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He caught a touchdown in four consecutive games (Tennessee State, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State). He caught a season-high seven passes for 76 yards in the SWAC Championship Game against Southern.
Willie Gaines entered the portal when it re-opened in the spring of 2023, landing at Colorado football.