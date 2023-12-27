By

One year after leaving North Carolina A&T and ending up at Virginia Tech, running back Bhayshul Tuten ended his season with a bang.



Tuten rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries with two scores as Virginia Tech defeated Tulane 40-21 in the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

“We made them throw in the towel and just totally dominated them,” Tuten told the media after the Military Bowl win.





Wednesday’s win capped off a solid season for Tuten. He finished the 2023 season with 727 yards on 155 carries (4.8 yards per rush) with eight touchdowns on the ground. Four times this season he rushed for better than 100 yards, including games against Pitt, Syracuse and UVA. Tuten also caught 25 passes for two touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten spent the first two seasons of his career at North Carolina A&T where he rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries to average 5.8 yards per rush as a freshman in 2021.



He took things to the next level as a sophomore in 2022 as he compiled 1,705 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 touches, helping A&T to the brink of a Big South Championship.



Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries as a runner — the fifth-best single-season rushing performance in school history. Tuten broke the school and conference records for consecutive 100-yard games in a season. In addition, he tied the conference record for consecutive 100-yard games regardless of the season and broke the school record for 100-yard games in a season. Tuten caught 31 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

He hit the transfer portal following the season, initially committing to Boston College before landing at Virginia Tech. Tuten now has one season of eligibility remaining.

Virginia Tech RB, NC A&T transfer Tuten goes off in Military Bowl