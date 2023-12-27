HBCU being sued by recently fired football coach

By

Howard Feggins is suing Saint Augustine’s University just over two months after being fired as football coach at the Raleigh HBCU.



HBCU Gameday has obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which lists Saint Augustine’s University as a defendant along with VP of Business Administration Gwendolyn Kea and Interim AD Stephen Larson. He is suing for Breach of contract, Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith & Fair Dealing, Fraudulent/Negligent Misrepresentation and Tortious Interference With Contractual Relations.



“The Individual defendants collectively and individually fostered a personal, unjustified animus towards Coach Feggins; and (ii) the Individual Defendants’ personal animus towards Coach Feggins intensified when he reported and/or refused to engage in potentially wrongful conduct,” the lawsuit claimed.





Feggins asserted that the individuals acted on their own behalf outside the scope of their jobs with Saint Augustine’s University and that they weren’t reasonably related to any legitimate business interest and otherwise exceeded the scope of their respective legal rights and authority.

“The Individual Defendants collectively and individually fostered a personal, unjustified animus towards Coach Feggins; and (ii) the Individual Defendants’ personal animus towards Coach Feggins intensified when he reported and/or refused to engage in potentially wrongful conduct,” the suit continued.

Feggins asserted that, despite promises to the contrary, Saint Augustine’s University administrators knew their Athletic Department “was not in healthy financial shape, and certainly not in the shape that had been represented to Coach Feggins.”



The lawsuit states that Feggins belief and assertion that the department was violating NCAA rules was a key reason he was dismissed in October. He and his attorneys are requesting judgment against all Defendants, jointly and severally for compensatory damages in an amount in excess of $25,000 plus interest as allowed by law and to be more particularly determined at trial; Judgment against all Defendants, jointly and severally, for punitive and/or liquidated damages in an amount in excess of $25,000 plus interest as allowed by law and to be more particularly determined at trial.

Saint Augustine’s finished the season winless in 10 games. It has yet to name a full-time replacement for Feggins.

