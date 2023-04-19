Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten ready for Power Five after A&T stint

Former NC A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten is getting settled in at Virginia Tech, but he’s clearly happy to be there.
Tuten landed at the ACC this winter after entering the transfer portal following the 2022 season. He initially committed to Boston College, but he says his relationship with Virginia Tech special teams coordinator Stu Holt, who formerly coached running backs at VT, is what eventually brought him to Blacksburg, VA.
The Paulsboro, New Jersey native finished his high school career with 3,768 yards rushing and 77 touchdowns on 429 carries for an average of 8.8 yards per rush. He felt he had proven himself enough to earn a scholarship to a Power Five school. Instead, he ended up at NC A&T.
“I did have the same thought as Coach Holt,” Tuten said. “I just had to go FCS and make it work — now I’m Power Five.”
Tuten rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries to average 5.8 yards per rush as a freshman in 2021.
He took things to the next level as a sophomore in 2022 as he compiled 1,705 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 touches, helping A&T to the brink of a Big South Championship.
Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries as a runner — the fifth-best single-season rushing performance in school history. Tuten broke the school and conference records for consecutive 100-yard games in a season. In addition, he tied the conference record for consecutive 100-yard games regardless of the season and broke the school record for 100-yard games in a season. Tuten caught 31 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.
“I had a great season last year and I decided to step up and see how this season goes,” Tuten told the media after a recent Virginia Tech practice.
When asked how he was picking up the offense, Tuten did credit his time at A&T with helping to prepare him.
“I feel as though, with the experience I had at my previous school…a lot of it is just mental and terminology,” he said. “So once you understand that, you understand the offense.”