Texas Southern University coaching search (possibly) near end

The Texas Southern University head football coaching saga could (should?) be over on Thursday — if all goes according to plan.

The TxSU Board of Trustees has called an emergency meeting regarding the position of head football coach. The university is looking to find a replacement for Clarence McKinney, whose contract was not renewed.



Former Alcorn State University head coach Fred McNair emerged from a pool of candidates as the front-runner for the position as Texas Southern looks to pull itself out of the cellar of the SWAC on the gridiron. HBCU Sports reported in mid-December that McNair was expected to hired for the job. A special meeting was set for Friday, Dec. 15 to resolve the issue. But that resolution never came as quorum could not be reached among the board.

Former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson is a name that has been floating around the TxSU head coaching position over the past few weeks. The Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee has never been a head football coach before, but there is reportedly some support for him amongst board members.

The Texas Southern University Board of Trustees meeting is set for 12:30 PM CST. Check in with HBCUGameday.com for updates.

