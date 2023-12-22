Tiger Woods takes time with HBCU golfers

By

PGA Tour Hall of Famer Tiger Woods has slowed down on the PGA Tour, but his work as an ambassador has increased exponentially. That has led to some encounters with HBCU golfers in the process.

Recently he met with golfers from Prairie View A&M’s Women’s golf team and Florida A&M’s Men’s golf team at Cape Club of Palm City in Georgia. He met with both as part of his relationship with Bridgestone golf. Early in his career, he was the golden child for Nike golf. At the time Nike didn’t have golf equipment, only apparel. With his success, he launched the brand to the top of the golf scene.

As he has subsided in competition, he has switched from Nike balls to Bridgestone. With word that his relationship will completely dissolve with Nike, Woods has been promoting events with partner Bridgestone golf.

Woods directs the club position of FAMU golfer Taylor Bell

FAMU head coach Mike Rice talked about the experience his team had with Woods. “He was larger than life to meet. He was cordial and took his time with my team,” Rice said. “ Watching him interact with them was just amazing to watch. He was not in a hurry, he didn’t rush things. He actually went over the time. His assistants told him that he had another event to attend and he told them he would leave once all the players got all their questions out to him and not before. A star at that level doing that shows you the importance he put open the interaction with the players.”

Tiger Woods has been developing his son Charlie

Woods as late has been famously guiding the career of his son Charlie who is coming into his own as a junior golfer. Their pairings are the darling of golf. The fact that his son is getting to the point where it appears he will soon be outdriving him is amazing within itself. Woods, who is a proponent of the PGA Tour has been instrumental in the tour fending off encroachment by the LIV Tour. He turned down a very high nine-figure guarantee to join the LIV Tour, but has remained loyal to the PGA Tour. With it has come more authority on the PGA Tour player’s side.

Additionally, he has been responsible for HBCU golfers getting sponsor exemptions to play on tour events. Last year, he invited Willie Mack III, a B-CU graduate, to play on the PGA Tour in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has also overseen the invitation of Kamaiu Johnson to play on the PGA Tour as well.

Committed to improving the game for future generations to come.



Tiger Woods provides insight into perfecting a mini draw with a Prairie View A&M golfer.



(Presented by @Bridgestone) pic.twitter.com/vgcpEs3ySQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2023

Woods sought out the HBCU golfers for his video

The way the meeting with Woods occurred was mind-blowing. “He found out we were at TPC Sugarloaf, he wanted HBCUs in his piece. Originally, they were just going to film just golfers at Sugarloaf, but when they found out we were there they made the adjustment. It was pretty cool. It was different,” Rice said.

“I am not the guy to be star struck, but this was totally different. It didn’t even feel real. He walked up and introduced himself – like we didn’t know who he was. He shook everyone’s hands. At the conclusion, he said thanks coach for allowing him to spend some time with your players. I told him I appreciated him answering the questions. Things I talk about and emphasize, to hear from you is better than hearing from me,” Rice said.

Tiger Woods takes time with HBCU golfers