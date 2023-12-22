Florida State RB transferring to FAMU

By

Florida A&M football has picked up a transfer from Florida State for the second day in a row.

Running back Rodney Hill has committed to the newly crowned SWAC and HBCU national champion FAMU according to his social media account.

Hill joins Demorie Tate at FAMU. Tate is a former five star defensive back, who also started his college career at Tallahassee’s Power Five school.

The 5’10, 190 pound running back hails from Statesboro, GA.

From his Florida State bio:

Four-star prospect rated 235th in ESPN300…rated as No. 15 athlete nationally and 25th-best prospect in Georgia by ESPN…rated 26th athlete prospect in Class of 2022 and No. 45 overall in Georgia on 247 Composite…ranked 34th among athletes and 49th in Georgia by 247Sports…ranked as nation’s 42nd-best running back and 68th overall from Georgia by Rivals…rushed 38 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry, during senior season…also caught 12 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown…over his final two seasons, totaled 1,242 all-purpose yards with average of 138.0 yards per game…took snaps at wide receiver, running back and defensive back for Bulloch over final two seasons…also ran track and played basketball at Bulloch.

Hill rushed 27 times for 144 yards and one touchdown in 2022, taking a redshirt for Florida State. Last season he rushed 50 times for 190 yards and a touchdown.

