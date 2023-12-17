By

One day after losing a big lead to North Carolina A&T in the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge, it was Texas Southern who mounted a comeback for its first win of the season.

Texas Southern broke its streak of eight consecutive losses in dramatic fashion, needing late heroics to defeat Howard 79-78 on Sunday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Tigers trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half but made an improbable comeback to win the game.

PJ Henry scored 26 points to lead the way for Texas Southern. That performance included an impressive 14 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Texas Southern’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 61 percent from the field in the second half, scoring 1.43 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 37 percent shooting and 0.89 points per possession in the first half.

Offense was not the issue for the Bison. They scored their 78 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. Seth Towns led the way, putting up 16 points to go along with six boards. Dom Campbell also contributed, adding another 13 points.

TXSO’s 79 points hit a new season-high

Howard recorded assists on 52% of attempted field goals

PJ Henry led all game players in plus-minus with a +17

Texas Southern finally put an end to its recent struggles. The Tigers’ next test is a matchup with Samford, which also won its last game, at Health & Physical Education Arena on Dec. 21. This afternoon’s defeat was another tough result for Howard. It had lost in its last outing against Jackson State and was looking to rebound. The Bison will take on UC Santa Barbara, which is coming off a win, at The Thunderdome on Dec. 20.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Texas Southern pushes past Howard for huge comeback