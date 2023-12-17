Clemson football transfer headed to FAMU

By

One day after winning the Celebration Bowl, Florida A&M has hauled in a local talent by way of Clemson football.

Sage Ennis, a 6’4 tight end from nearby Graceville, FL has committed to the newly-crowned HBCU national champions.

“I’m coming home,” Ennis tweeted on Sunday.





Ennis played his high school ball at Lincoln High School where his coach was a Florida A&M legend — quarterback Quinn Gray. He played multiple positions at Lincoln, including defensive end and quarterback.

He recorded 113 receptions for 1,783 yards and 17 touchdowns over his career at tight end and was ranked as the No. 18 tight end in the nation according to PrepStar at the time of his signing. He was ranked as the No. 5 H-Back/TE by ESPN.com while committing to Clemson football in June 2019.

Since arriving at Clemson in 2020 he caught six career passes for 77 yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games.



He arrives at FAMU as it will look to defend its SWAC, Celebration Bowl and national titles. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa has exhausted his eligibility, so Sage Ennis will be catching passes from another quarterback. Whoever the next signal-caller is in Tallahassee will have a big target to throw to.

