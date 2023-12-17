Jackson State knocks off Howard in Chris Paul Challenge

By

Jackson State defeated Howard on Saturday evening in a dynamic 81-74 affair at the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas.

The Bison went into halftime with a 39-36 lead, but were unable to hang on, as they were outscored by 10 points in the second half.

Jordan O’Neal scored 19 points to lead the way for Jackson State. Jayme Mitchell was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-3 in the second half for 11 points to power the Tigers forward after the break. As a team, Jackson State shot 27-of-61 from the field and 18-of-28 from the line to put up an average of 1.11 points per possession.

The Bison played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.01 points per possession on 55% shooting from the field. Marcus Dockery led the charge, tallying 20 points. Turnovers were a big issue, however. Howard coughed the ball up 21 times over the course of the game (27% of possessions).

JSU’s 81 points hit a new season-high

Howard hit a new season-high 10 threes

The teams combined to hit 19 threes

Both teams have their next games on Dec. 17 as part of the third-annual Chris Paul HBCU Challenge. Jackson State meets up with North Carolina A&T at Michelob Ultra Arena, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Howard will try to rebound when they face a Texas Southern team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

