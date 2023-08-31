Chris Paul announces 2023 HBCU basketball showcases

By

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. – The Chris Paul Family Foundation and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the third annual circuit of two Historically Black College and University (HBCU) events, the HBCU Tip-Off and Challenge, presented by the AEA Foundation.

The HBCU Tip-Off will take place November 18-19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the HBCU Challenge will be held December 16-17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

HBCU TIP OFF (Uncasville, CT)

Saturday, November 18

5:30 PM ET – Cheyney vs. Virginia Union

8:00 PM ET – Tuskegee vs. Winston Salem State

Sunday, November 19

6:00 PM ET – Consolation 8:30 PM ET – Championship

HBCU CHALLENGE (Las Vegas)

Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET – Texas Southern vs. North Carolina A&T

8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET – Jackson State vs. Howard Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM PT/6:00 PM ET – Texas Southern vs. Howard

5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET – Jackson State vs. North Carolina A&T

“As an HBCU graduate himself, Chris Paul has long been a prominent voice for the empowerment of HBCU athletes,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Hall of Fame is honored to work alongside Chris to create opportunities for these student-athletes, and we look forward to watching them play in two competitive weekends of basketball.”

Winston-Salem State guard Issac Parson takes a shot against St. Aug in the CIAA Tournament.

Paul, an active philanthropist and entrepreneur, has actively supported HBCUs for years. He currently serves on President Joe Biden’s advisory board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Paul executive produced Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball, Why Not Us: FAMU Football, and Why Not Us: Southern Dance on ESPN+. In addition, Paul partnered with Harvard Business School to bring its Entertainment, Media and Sports program to select HBCUs to develop a pipeline for students pursuing careers in those industries. He launched HBCU voting initiatives to encourage students to vote during the past election and partnered with Sour Patch Kids and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to create The Mischief for Change Scholarship, a college scholarship fund with a $1 million commitment over the next five years for students attending HBCUs. In 2022, Paul graduated with a degree from Winston-Salem State University.

“We are looking forward to the third year of our HBCU events,” said Paul. “These events present a unique opportunity for student athletes to play on a national stage. I’m excited to collaborate with the Basketball Hall of Fame, Mohegan Sun, and MGM Resorts and am grateful to all of our partners for their commitment to HBCU schools and athletes in partnership with this event.”

Tickets for the 2023 Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off and HBCU Challenge will both go on sale on Friday, September 8.

Mohegan Sun Event Direct Ticket Links:

11/18 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1D005E9CDA483953

11/19 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1D005E9CD94E3927

Las Vegas Event Direct Ticket Link:

12/16-17 – http://www.axs.com/series/19281/chris-paul-hbcu-challenge-michelob-ultra-arena- tickets?skin=michelobultra

Game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date. For more information, please visit hoophall.com.

