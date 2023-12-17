By

Mickey Joseph, a former interim head coach for Nebraska football, is reportedly the choice for Grambling State University.



Grambling State University announced on Sunday that it will announce its next head football coach on Monday at 10 AM CST. Multiple reports cite Joseph as the likely hire as GSU looks to replace the recently-departed Hue Jackson.



Mickey Joseph most recently served as interim Nebraska football head coach where he led his alma mater to a 3-6 record on the back end of the 2022 season. Matt Rhule was hired as the head coach on Nov. 26, 2022. Joseph was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation relating to an alleged incident with his wife four days later. Those charges were later dropped, but he did not coach anywhere in 2023.





Despite playing at Nebraska and having coached as an assistant at LSU and Louisiana Tech, Joseph has lot of experience at HBCUs.

It started with a short stint at Alabama State as wide receivers coach in 2000. He spent five seasons at Langston University, including two as head coach. From there, he spent the 2013 season as wide receivers coach for Alcorn State before joining Broderick Fobbs first staff at Grambling State. Joseph spent two years there, helping to turn around the then-struggling program and get it back to the SWAC title game before getting the wide receivers coaching job at Louisiana Tech, and eventually become an assistant at LSU.

Joseph was said to be a candidate for the Southern University head coaching position in the spring of 2021 when now-GSU AD Dr. Trayvean Scott was assistant AD in Baton Rouge. He’s also been said to be a candidate for the Texas Southern coaching job this cycle, however it looks as though he will be headed just a bit further east.

Grambling State University eyeing Mickey Joseph