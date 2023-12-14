Norfolk State looks to get back on track vs. Hofstra

By

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex will be the stage this Saturday afternoon for a men’s basketball clash between Hofstra and Norfolk State. In their last outings, both the Pride and the Spartans were on the losing end. Hofstra fell 89-68 to Duke, and Norfolk State faced a six-point defeat against Stony Brook.

Hofstra | OVR 5-4 | CAA 0-0 | HOME 1-1

Lately, second chance points have been hard to come by for Hofstra. The Pride have only averaged 7.6 second chance points per game over their last five contests.

The Pride average 5.4 steals per game and 4.2 blocks per game. Darlinstone Dubar and Jaquan Carlos have been the team’s defensive leaders in the two categories, with Dubar averaging 1.2 blocks per game and Carlos averaging 1.4 steals per game.

Norfolk State | OVR 7-4 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 2-2

Norfolk State’s second unit will look to continue to contribute in this visit to David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Spartans are averaging an impressive 23.0 bench points per game in away contests.

Opponents have averaged 32.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc against Norfolk State this season, but the Spartans have improved recently, only allowing 28.8 percent shooting on three-pointers over their last five contests.

Key Metrics

Hofstra has allowed (on average) 1.06 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them ninth in the conference (CAA average is 1.06).

Norfolk State runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 68.7 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the second-slowest in the MEAC. The Spartans score approximately 1.09 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

